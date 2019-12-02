|
|
Wayne Ray Smith age 90, of Ashland passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Brethren Care Nursing Home. Born in Ashland, on October 20, 1929 the son of Glenn and Marie (Glenn) Smith.
Mr. Smith was an employee of Ohio Edison and Ohio Public Power for 44 years and was retired. He was also a lifelong Farmer and Electrician.
On November 24, 1950 Wayne was married to Margret Catherine (Katie) Wile who precedes him in death.
Wayne is survived by two children and their spouses, Mark (Tina) Smith and Lynn (Calvin) Keefer both of Ashland. Also surviving are six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Many Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Wayne was remarried on October 20, 1991 to Doris Ellien Buzzard who also precedes him in death.
He is also survived by Shirley (Mike) Moffet and their two sons, Michael (Kimberly) Moffet and granddaughter Jade; Justin (Sadie) Moffet and granddaughters Ella and Avery; Tom Buzzard and daughter Abigail (Joseph) Bowman and granddaughter Alyssa.
Mr. Smith is also survived by two brothers and two sisters, Wendell (Judy) Smith of Ashland, Portia Bowman of Mansfield, Lawrence Smith of San Bruno California and Janet (Jerry) Shearer of Ashland.
In addition to wives, Margret Catherine (Katie) and Doris Ellien, Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents, and infant brother Kenneth.
Mr. Smith was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Medical Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was also a lifelong member, board member and Elder of the First Christian Church of Ashland where he was also a member of the Win A Couple Sunday School Class. He was a 65-year member of Harry Higgins Post #88 American Legion. He was also a member of the Ashland County Yesteryear Machinery Club. He loved spending time with family, playing golf, participating in bowling leagues and playing cards with his card club. He also enjoyed traveling.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Heyl Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Able officiating. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in the Ashland County Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019