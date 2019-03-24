Services
Burns Funeral Home of Madison
323 SE Lakeshore Drive
Madison, FL 32340
(850) 973-1337
For more information about
Wayne Kauffman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Kauffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne S. Kauffman


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne S. Kauffman Obituary
Wayne S. Kauffman

Madison, FL - 83, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Madison, Florida. He was born March 4, 1936 in Mansfield, Ohio to Norman N. Kauffman and Katherine L. Kauffman (Stiffler). He was a graduate of Ontario high school and lived in Lexington Ohio.

He owned and operated Wayne's Harley Davidson Sales in Mansfield and Lexington for 14 years. He was an avid farmer for many years. He drove school bus for Lexington schools, Moving to FL. in 1978 where he farmed and also owned and operated Pat-Way Enterprises Trucking Company for 10 years before retiring. Wayne enjoyed farming, riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and fishing in his spare time. He loved spending time with his family especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his incredible wit and humor and the ability of telling stories that everyone loved. He had a joy and love for Country Western music. He will be sadly missed by all. Wayne was preceded in death by his father Norman N. Kauffman and his mother Katherine L. Kauffman (Stiffler), and his son Norman "Rocky" Kauffman. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Patricia (Moyer) Kauffman; children Becky Rinehart (Lowell) of Lee, Florida, Cindy Calhoon (Joe) of Butler, Ohio, Waynette Chase (Mike) of Lexington, Ohio, Kathy Floyd (Randy) of Greenville, Florida; sisters Melissa Morrow (Bud), Mitzi Hamilton, Norma Poalson, brother Mike Kauffman (Sherri); 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren as a well as a host of nieces and nephews. A private family Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Jude's Pediatric Cancer Center 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 (800) 822-6344 Donor Services. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now