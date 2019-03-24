|
Wayne S. Kauffman
Madison, FL - 83, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Madison, Florida. He was born March 4, 1936 in Mansfield, Ohio to Norman N. Kauffman and Katherine L. Kauffman (Stiffler). He was a graduate of Ontario high school and lived in Lexington Ohio.
He owned and operated Wayne's Harley Davidson Sales in Mansfield and Lexington for 14 years. He was an avid farmer for many years. He drove school bus for Lexington schools, Moving to FL. in 1978 where he farmed and also owned and operated Pat-Way Enterprises Trucking Company for 10 years before retiring. Wayne enjoyed farming, riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and fishing in his spare time. He loved spending time with his family especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his incredible wit and humor and the ability of telling stories that everyone loved. He had a joy and love for Country Western music. He will be sadly missed by all. Wayne was preceded in death by his father Norman N. Kauffman and his mother Katherine L. Kauffman (Stiffler), and his son Norman "Rocky" Kauffman. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Patricia (Moyer) Kauffman; children Becky Rinehart (Lowell) of Lee, Florida, Cindy Calhoon (Joe) of Butler, Ohio, Waynette Chase (Mike) of Lexington, Ohio, Kathy Floyd (Randy) of Greenville, Florida; sisters Melissa Morrow (Bud), Mitzi Hamilton, Norma Poalson, brother Mike Kauffman (Sherri); 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren as a well as a host of nieces and nephews. A private family Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Jude's Pediatric Cancer Center 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 (800) 822-6344 Donor Services. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019