Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
Wayne W. Stewart


1923 - 2019
Wayne W. Stewart Obituary
Wayne W. Stewart

Lexington - Wayne W. Stewart, 96, of Lexington passed away Saturday morning July 6, 2019 at Lexington Court Care Center.

The son of Wade and Caroline Louie (Huntsman) Stewart, Wayne was born January 30, 1923 in Mansfield and graduated from Bellville High School in 1941.

Wayne retired from Tappan after working 50 years.

He is survived by son Jeffrey (Terry) Stewart of Bellville; grandsons Jason (Julie) Stewart and Jeremy (Tracy) Stewart; great grandchildren Joshua, Justin, Jacob, and Jessica Stewart; many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth H. Stewart, Harold R. Stewart and Max L. Stewart; sisters Martha Ish, Esther Parker and Verdie Zimmerman

The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving the Stewart family and a private entombment will take place at the mausoleum in Oak Grove Memorial Park.

Online condolences to his family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on July 9, 2019
