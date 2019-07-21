|
|
Welton Cochran Jr.
Mansfield - Welton COCHRAN, JR., 71, passed this life Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in McLaren Flint Hospital, Flint Michigan after a brief illness.
Mr. Cochran was born Monday, May 24, 1948 to Welton and Clara (Cunningham) Cochran Sr. in Mansfield. Welton grew up in the Mansfield community and had lived in Flint, Michigan for the past 7 years.
Welton served honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict where he received a Purple Heart. He loved fishing, sports teams that included Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and the Michigan State Spartans, reading, playing his video game the Deerhunter on his computer tablet, spending time with his family, and his beloved dog Goldie. Welton retired from Fisher Body -General Motors of Mansfield with over 30 years of service .
Welton is survived by his loving wife Mary Cochran, Flint, Michigan; his mother Clara Cochran, Mansfield; a son: Andre (Tracy) Cochran, Ontario; a daughter Veronica Feagin, Columbus, 2 step-daughters Tameka (Mark) Johnson, Flint, Michigan and Tiffancy (Michael Jackson) Barnes, Atlanta, Georgia; a sister Ellen (Bob) Ferguson; 2 brothers Raymond (Joan) Cochran and Anthony Cochran all of Mansfield; 6 Grandchildren; Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his dog Goldie.
Welton was preceded in death by his father Welton Cochran Sr. and his twin brother William Cochran.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Oasis of Love Church with his nephew Pastor Raymond Cochran Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Friends are invited to leave words of comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com
Published in the News Journal on July 21, 2019