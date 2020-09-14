1/1
Wesley P. "Wes" Volz
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wesley "Wes" P. Volz

Lexington - Wesley "Wes" P. Volz, 83, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on May 2, 1937, to the late Wesley B. and Hannah "Bessie" (Elkington) Volz.

He was a graduate of Lexington High School, Class of 1955, and Ashland College. Wes was a veteran of the U.S. Army and started his banking career with First National Bank retiring from Auto Workers Credit Union in 1997.

Wes was an active, faithful member of First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield, where he served on too many committees to mention throughout his lifetime. He was a very active part of their volunteer workforce. Wes created many stained glass windows for immediate family members and friends and also his church building to enjoy. Along with other hobbies, he enjoyed gardening, reading religious and historical books, spending time with family in Cape Coral, Florida in the winter months, and in summer, he would enjoy his summer cottage in Huron, Ohio.

Wes was a true family man who was so very proud of his grandchildren and would travel any distance to watch their sporting events through any kind of weather. He was very devoted to his wife, Sandra Weidle Volz, sharing 58 years with her in August. You rarely saw them apart. He too, was so very proud of his three sons, Shawn (Tricia) Volz, Hayden (Kimberly) Volz of Cape Coral, FL, and Corey (Jennifer) Volz; seven grandchildren, Jessika of Salt Lake City, UT, Elizabeth, Forest serving in the United State Marine Corps, Mallory and Carsen of Cape Coral, FL, and Katherine and Gabrielle; and numerous extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom and George Volz; and sister, Pearl West.

Wes was an avid supporter of Governor DeWine's restrictions with the Covid-19 virus and requested to not have a memorial service at this time. Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family in the church columbarium. Those wishing to honor Wes with a memorial, may do so by contributing to the Early Learning Center Playground Equipment Fund or Malawi Orphan Care Project Feeding Program in memory of Wes, c/o First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, OH 44902.

The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved