Wesley "Wes" P. Volz
Lexington - Wesley "Wes" P. Volz, 83, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on May 2, 1937, to the late Wesley B. and Hannah "Bessie" (Elkington) Volz.
He was a graduate of Lexington High School, Class of 1955, and Ashland College. Wes was a veteran of the U.S. Army and started his banking career with First National Bank retiring from Auto Workers Credit Union in 1997.
Wes was an active, faithful member of First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield, where he served on too many committees to mention throughout his lifetime. He was a very active part of their volunteer workforce. Wes created many stained glass windows for immediate family members and friends and also his church building to enjoy. Along with other hobbies, he enjoyed gardening, reading religious and historical books, spending time with family in Cape Coral, Florida in the winter months, and in summer, he would enjoy his summer cottage in Huron, Ohio.
Wes was a true family man who was so very proud of his grandchildren and would travel any distance to watch their sporting events through any kind of weather. He was very devoted to his wife, Sandra Weidle Volz, sharing 58 years with her in August. You rarely saw them apart. He too, was so very proud of his three sons, Shawn (Tricia) Volz, Hayden (Kimberly) Volz of Cape Coral, FL, and Corey (Jennifer) Volz; seven grandchildren, Jessika of Salt Lake City, UT, Elizabeth, Forest serving in the United State Marine Corps, Mallory and Carsen of Cape Coral, FL, and Katherine and Gabrielle; and numerous extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom and George Volz; and sister, Pearl West.
Wes was an avid supporter of Governor DeWine's restrictions with the Covid-19 virus and requested to not have a memorial service at this time. Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family in the church columbarium. Those wishing to honor Wes with a memorial, may do so by contributing to the Early Learning Center Playground Equipment Fund or Malawi Orphan Care Project Feeding Program in memory of Wes, c/o First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, OH 44902.
