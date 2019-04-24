|
|
Wilbert Bradley, Jr.
Mansfield - Wilbert BRADLEY, JR., 62, passed this life suddenly on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Bradley was born on Friday, November 30, 1956 to Wilbert Bradley, Sr. and the late Emma Lou (Jones) Bradley in Brewton, Alabama, living in Mansfield the past 52 years. Wilbert was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School graduating class of 1975. He was a former employee of Crawford Construction retiring in 2009 after 30 years of service. As a young adult Wilbert played with the Shelby Blues semi pro football team, softball. Later he added riding motorcycles especially his Harley Davidson. Enjoying different sports Wilbert added watching Nascar. along with the Cleveland Browns.
Wilbert is survived by; 2 sons: Duane (Elizabeth) Bradley, Westerville, and Jermaine (LaTrevia) Bradley, Mansfield; step daughter: Alicia (Mike) Wehrmeyer, Cincinnati; father: Wilbert Bradley Sr., Mansfield; 2 sisters: Shirley (Eddie Lee) Elliott, Brewton, and Mary (Alfred) Reese; Mansfield; step sister: Barbara Williams, Evergreen, Alabama; 2 brothers: Larry (Cathy) Bradley, Columbus, and Cecil (Flor) Bradley, Mansfield; 9 grandchildren; beloved dog Nala; special aunt: Mardell Davison, Mansfield; a host of nieces, and nephews including 2 special nephews: Chioke and Maurice Bradley, Mansfield, cousins and friends.
In addition to his mother Wilbert was preceded in death by his wife Jerilyn in 2014.
Funeral services will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM in the New Community Temple C.O.G.I.C. with his cousin Pastor Henry Bradley, Sr. officiating and uncle Elder Herman Bradley delivering the eulogy. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Family will also receive friends at the home of Wilbert's brother Cecil, 750 Locust Lane daily from 5-8 p.m. till day of service.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019