Wilbur Hightower
1937 - 2020
Wilbur Hightower

Cincinnati - Wilbur Gene "Woody" Hightower, 83, passed this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Kenwood Terrace Nursing Center, in Cincinnati after an extended illness.

Mr. Hightower was born on Monday, January 4, 1937 in Bucyrus and had lived in Mansfield for over 70 years. Woody was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School graduating class of 1957. He was employed by the General Motors/CPC Plant retiring in 2006 after 21 years of service. Woody was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church and attended the Abundant Life Tabernacle Church. He was a member of the Ebony Sportsman Club where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and baseball.

In 2015 The Hightower's moved to Cincinnati to be closer to their daughter.

Woody is survived by his wife E. Pat (Hoke) Hightower, Cincinnati; 2 children: Gary (Omala) Hightower, Dacula, Georgia, and Kimberly Hightower, Cincinnati; 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter; 5 siblings: Eugene "Genie" Hightower, Kansas City, Kansas, Clarence Hightower, Jr., Nevada, David Hightower, Bucyrus, Harold Hightower, Mansfield, and Vickie Howard, Marion.

Woody was preceded in death by his mother and step-father Mable (Tucker) and Jefferson "Pete" Malone, father, Clarence Hightower, Sr., sons, Keith and Mark Hightower.

Friends may call Friday, at the chapel of Williams Funeral Services Funeral services from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. A private service will follow with Bishop William Morris, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

C-19 protocol will be followed with mandatory facial coverings required and social distancing observed.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.






Published in News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
