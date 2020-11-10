1/
Wilbur S. Hill
Wilbur S. Hill

Mount Vernon - Wilbur S. Hill, age 82, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 23, 1938, in Crawford County, Ohio to the late Emmett E. and Gladys (Johnson) Hill.

Wilbur was an antique car restorer and a member of the Dixie Car Club and the Model A Car Club. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club, a Boy Scout leader and church volunteer.

He is survived by his four children, Steven D. (Leanne) Hill, Marcie (Brad) Hill Wiggins, Thomas W. (Karen) Hill, and Philip C. (Dawn) Hill; grandchildren: Lindsey (Jerry) Lamp, Amy Hill, Reise (Amber) Wiggins, Kristin (Zack) Zimmerman Morgan (Nick) Marsell, Nathan Hill, Collin (Kayla) Wiggins, Charles (Toni) Hill, Brandon Hill, Katlyn Hill, Rebekah Plymale and Sophie Hill, Angus Hill, Emily Kesman, Casey Kesman; great-grandchildren Nicklaus Marsell, Taylor Zimmerman, Hudson Marsell, Cooper Wiggins, Sutton Zimmerman, Emmett Hill, Asher Hill, Stetson Lamp, Regan Hill, Chance Akers, Bryson Parlet, Cole Kesman, Madison Kesman, Cruz Wiggins, Braxton Marsell, Cecelia Marsell, Eva Marsell, Adyson Wiggins, Zayn Wiggins, Oakley Hull, Magnus Hull, Brantley Lamp, Linnea Lamp; and a sister, Marylin Johnson.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlene Hill in 2019; two infant sons, Webb and Will; one sister and two brothers.

Friends may call on Friday, Nov 13, 2020, from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd. in Mount Vernon. Where funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Brandon Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. https://www.lung.org

To express a condolence or to share a memory with the Hill family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com




Published in News Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
