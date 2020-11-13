Wilda Ruth LairmorePALM COAST, FL - Wilda Ruth (Bailey) Lairmore, 98, passed peacefully November 7, 2020 at home with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter Mariah by her side.Ruth was born in Paintsville, Kentucky on December 7, 1921 to Grace Lee Bailey and Bunyon Niles Bailey.Ruth was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and was truly loved by so many.She is survived by her grandchildren Stephanie Mcluckie Jeffery Snyder, Jason Snyder, Joshua Snyder, Joey and Jackie Justice. Great-grandchildren Mariah Snyder, Connor Mcluckie, Dyllan Snyder, Brandon Snyder, Skyler Snyder, Landen Snyder, and McKenzie Snyder.She was preceded in death by her latest husband Elwood G. Lairmore; daughters Sherry Lee Justice, Debbie Ann Snyder, and Garnell Spillman;siblings Charles Bailey, James Bailey, Gerald Bailey, Jean Ratliff, Nell Crowell, Ann Call.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Pastor Tj Waters will officiate and burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com