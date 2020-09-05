1/1
Wilford Predmore
Wilford Predmore

Ontario - Wilford D. Predmore, age 74 died September 3, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Home in Galion.

Born May 29, 1946 in Crestline, to Jesse F. and Gail (Mathew) Predmore, he had been an Ontario resident for 20 years, moving from the Tiro area.

Wilford worked for PPG in Crestline for over 44 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Shelby Moose Lodge and enjoyed watching harness horse races, going to fairs and watching truck and tractor pulls.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Kasson) Predmore, whom he wed August 15, 1987; three children Krista Pritchett of Farmington, MO, Jeffrey Predmore of Columbus and Roger Warner of Mt. Vernon; two grandsons Kurt Pritchett and Deaven Warner; one brother Glenn Predmore of Bucyrus, one sister Nina Laughbaum of Ojai, CA, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Wilford was preceded in death by his four siblings, Kenneth Predmore, Delores Predmore, Evelyn Buckingham and John Predmore.

A private family visitation will be held with public graveside services to be announced at a later date.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Moose Charities, Inc. at 155 S. International Dr. Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com




Published in News Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
