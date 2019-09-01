|
William A. "Bill" Majors
Mansfield - William A. "Bill" Majors, 92 , of Mansfield, Ohio past away Sunday, August 25, 2019 with his daughter Brendalee at his bedside holding hands. William joins his Creator and his loving wife; Theresa, who died May 1, 2001, in his eternal home in heaven surrounded by loved ones and Shipmates who past before him whom are awaiting his return home with open arms. Mr. Majors was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 27, 1926. Living in the area all of his life. He had been employed with Humphrey's and Mansfield Aircraft. He was a WWII Naval Veteran. Mr. Majors was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.
William loved to design and make little wooden toys for relatives and needy children like "Toy Time". On the bottom of every little wooden toy he would place a very special label which read "Willie Billie Fun Toys Make with Lots of Love and Care". He loved traveling and visiting his daughters, grandchildren and family out of state. William loved working outside in his flower beds and in the basement in the winter time making sure that his plants and flowers would make it through the winter and be able to go back outside for the summer again the following year. William also loved going out to dinner on Friday night with some very special friends, Ed and Carolyn Maglott.
The family would to thank all the Loving, Caring, Knowledgeable, Awesome Staff of ARBORS OF MIFFLIN CARE CENTER for the wonderful care of OUR DAD as if he was their OWN family. Bill was greatly loved by the entire staff. Along with the staff of OhioHealth Hospice both Arbors and OhioHealth Hospices are now my extend family.
He is survived by his two daughters and one step-daughter and sons-in-law, Linda and David Boggs of Post Falls, Idaho, Brenda and Danny Marti of Mansfield, and Marie Bradford of Kenai, Alaska; two granddaughters, their husbands and great granddaughters; Melissa Merrifield, her husband, Adam and their daughter Arianna Noelle, from Spokane, Washington and Nicole Potter, and her husband Brian and their daughter, Tinlee Grancieann from Post Falls, Idaho; four step grandsons Anthony Marti and ex-wife Nicole and Danny Joe Marti of Cleveland, Ohio, Mike Kienenberger and wife Cindy of Elmira, New York and Donny Kienenberger of Fairbanks, Alaska,; seven step-great grandchildren, Dartanyan and Logan Marti of Florida, Mason Lee Marti of Cleveland, Ohio and David, Mary, John and Grace Kienenberger all of Elmira, NY. He has numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
Also, very close young lady and her two children that were adopted into the family; Christina Bass her children Timmy and Julyana. Christina was at Brenda's side through all the ups and downs of Bill's extended illness whether day or night she was there with open arms to support Brenda; and Linda when Linda was able to come home on visits to see our dad.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Theresa M.(Gosser) Majors of 47 years, two infant sons, his parents, Clinton and Anna (Hall) Majors, three brothers, Charles Clinton, Murriel (Dean) and Acel (Ray) Majors and their wives. He was also preceded in death by his In-laws Steven and Lillian Gosser and both of his Sisters-in-laws along with their husbands Alma and Richard Cramer and Claira and Paul Adlamen.
Friends may call at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd., from 5:00-8:00 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 where a vigil service will be held at 4:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park with Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail performing full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to St Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W 1st St, Mansfield, OH 44902, Our Lady of the Rockies, P.O. Box 668, Butte, Montana 59703, Arbors at Mifflin Activities Department, 1600 Crider Rd. Mansfield, Ohio 44903, OhioHealth Hospice, 50 Industrial Drive , Lexington, Ohio 44904, or donor's choice.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019