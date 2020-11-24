1/1
William B. Fox

William B. Fox

Ashland - William B. Fox, 71, of Ashland, OH passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, OH. The son of the late John L. Fox & Anna E. Gerberich, he was born in Ashland, OH in 1949.

Bill is survived by his brothers, Richard (Diane) Fox, of Redondo Beach, CA, and David (Janis) Fox, of Athens, OH; nephew, Andrew Fox, of Boulder, CO, and John Fox, of Washington state; niece, Emily (John) Bumpus, and their son, Ethan, of Columbus, OH.

Bill retired from Wooster Motorways in 2016 due to health issues. He held a variety of jobs during his working years. He was once sales manager at Stop 250, drove a school bus for the Ashland City Schools, and was a union representative for OAPSE. Bill also performed drywall construction prior to his truck driving career. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, listening to music, watching motorsports, and solving word puzzles.

A post-pandemic celebration of his life will be planned for next year. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839.

To send a message of sympathy to the family, please visit: www.OhioCremation.org




Published in News Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
