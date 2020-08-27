William C. "Bill" Briner
Shelby - William C. "Bill" Briner, age 88, of Shelby, died Wednesday night, August 26, 2020 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Bill was born March 22, 1932 in Delphi, Ohio to the late Newton J. and Gladys (Young) Briner. He was a 1950 graduate of Shelby High School and had worked at Wilken's Air Force Depot before becoming a rural route mail carrier for the Shelby Post Office. However, Bill's true love was farming which he did his entire life.
Anyone who knew Bill knew his love for story telling- which he excelled at. His enjoyment of people was exemplified in his hobbies which included tractor pulling each year all over the area, being a 4-H advisor for many years, and traveling. He loved his trip to Alaska, traveling the country in an RV, and going to Florida each year. He also enjoyed country music, John Wayne movies, and attending Calvary Baptist Church in Shelby.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife: Leola J. "Lee" (Maxwell) Briner in 2004; his second wife: Priscilla A. (Hines) Briner in 2018; a sister: Nancy Davis; and 2 half-brothers: Jim Kaylor and Tom Kaylor.
Bill is survived by his children: Pam (Tony) Hugel of North Ridgeville, Mary Lou Briner (Karin Zuckerman) of Columbus, and Charlie (Jennifer) Briner of Lexington; 4 grandchildren: Heather Wittig, Stephanie (Tom) Lewis, Aubrie (Nate) Hall, and Christopher Briner; 7 great grandchildren: Brandon, Levi, Allyson, Madison, Carson, Peyton, and Landon; his wife Priscilla's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2-4 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1 pm at the funeral home. Rev. Steven L. Schag will officiate and burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to Stephanie Lewis to be applied to the Bill and Lee Briner 4-H Memorial Scholarship Fund and left in care of the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions, wear masks if able, and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without linger.
