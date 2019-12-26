|
William C. Eichler, Jr.
Lexington - William C. Eichler, Jr., age 71, passed away Christmas Eve 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was blessed to be surrounded by his family.
Bill was born Feb 8, 1948 in Mansfield to William, Sr. & Margaret (Rose) Eichler. He graduated from Madison High School and Mansfield School of Technology and later attended the OSU Branch. He was a star athlete during his high school and college years and on several city basketball and softball teams. Bill worked as an assembly foreman and superintendent for HPM in Mt. Gilead for over 43 years until retiring. While on a bowling trip with the Sons of Herman, he was paired with a beautiful young lady named Ellen and later the pair married on Jan 19, 1992.
Sports were Bill's passion. He played basketball and softball for many years with area teams. He and his wife were in a golf league, a bowling league, and a dart league. Golf was especially important to him and his entire family with a yearly Eichler Tournament held at Woody Ridge. Bill achieved five holes-in-one in his lifetime.
Bill will be remembered as a sincere, truthful, and kindhearted man who was well-liked by all who met him. He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene on Straub Road in Mansfield, Sons of Herman Mansfield Lodge, Lexington Post 5101, and Lexington Moose Lodge 2511.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Ellen Eichler of Lexington; sons Eric (Patti) Eichler of Avon Lake and Troy (Emily) Eichler of Mansfield; grandchildren Mitchell Eichler and Erin Eichler; brothers Rick Eichler of Lexington, and Brian (Diane) Eichler of Akron; nieces Britni (Brad) Chrostowski, Aubri (Roby) DeHeck, and Abbey (Andrew) Eichler Clough; along with many many close friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Trudi & Kelly Brock.
His family will receive friends 2-6pm Monday, Dec 30, 2019 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bill's family.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019