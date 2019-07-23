|
William C. "Bill" Hairston
Mansfield - William C. "Bill" Hairston, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Bill was born on August 17, 1931, in Mansfield, to Charles F. and Doris V. (Crowl) Hairston. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bill was an avid sports fan, and especially loved The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, and Cleveland Browns. He was a member of the Sons of Herman, and enjoyed visiting his daughter, Judy in North Carolina.
He is survived by his siblings, Richard "Hap" Hairston, Virginia Enzor, and Pat Fox; Jill Nelson, Judy Scaggs, Mike Au, and Jenny Carroll, who were all just like his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; fiancé, Betty Au; sons, Scott Hairston and Butch Hairston; and sisters, Jean and Mary.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Burial will follow at Pavonia Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal on July 23, 2019