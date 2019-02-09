|
William C. Ingram Jr.
Mansfield - William C. Ingram Jr., age 90, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at his home after a long illness.
He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, to William C. Sr. and Mildred Ingram and was a lifelong Mansfield resident, attending Mansfield City Schools until 1944. He graduated from Culver Military Academy in 1946 and Stanford University in 1950, then attended General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan.
Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1948, while attending Stanford University (S.A.E.). Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant on June 25, 1950. After a series of specialties training, he was stationed in Norfolk-Portsmouth, Virginia. His duties included General Supply Officer, Company Commander and Legal Officer. In 1953, he returned to Mansfield as part of the USMC Training Center. In 1957, he was Executive Officer of a volunteer training unit in Combat Intelligence. He was discharged as a Captain in January 1962.
Bill was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter #51; was a past junior vice president of the Ohio Reserve Officers Association; and a life member of the Reserve Officers Association of the USA.
He was president of Ingram Oldsmobile & Nissan, founded in 1939 in downtown Mansfield by his father, William C. Ingram Sr. Ingram Olds-Nissan merged with Weidner Motors in 1996. Bill was a five time president of the Mansfield Auto Dealers Association; president of the Mansfield Midtown Parking Corporation; and served as a director of Main Street Mansfield.
Bill was a member of Little Washington Congregational Church; a long-time member and past-president of the Mansfield University Club; a 45-year member of the Kiwanis Club of Mansfield; a Hermit Club member; and a life member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and the Stanford Alumni Association. He was an avid skier, enjoyed golfing, and reading was his favorite way to relax.
Preceded in death by his parents, Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Joyce; a son, Bradford Ingram (Michelle) of Mansfield; a daughter, Lizbeth (B. Thomas) Himes of Slidell, LA; three grandsons, Lt. Cmdr. Andrew J. Ingram USN, Bryant C. (Megan) Ingram E-6 USN, Oak Harbor, WA, and John Himes of Slidell, LA.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Michael Ziadeh of Little Washington Congregational Church officiating. A Chapter #51 Korean War Veterans memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. immediately prior to the service. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will provide military honors at the funeral home after the service. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield University Club Scholarship Foundation in care of Richland Foundation, 181 S. Main St., Mansfield, OH 44902.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 9, 2019