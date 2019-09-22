|
William Carl Graham Sr.
Mansfield - After 92 years on this Earth, a new journey for William Carl Graham Sr. began with his Lord and many friends and family on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born October 1, 1926, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Carl A. and Martha (Volmer) Graham.
Bill spent 47 years of his life with the Mansfield News Journal. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving 2 years with the Medical Corps in the South Pacific and Japan during WWII. He was a longtime member of First English Lutheran Church.
He married Beverly VanCura on February 17, 1949, and they had one son, William "Billy" Graham Jr. who survives. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald "Ron" Graham and Mary of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles "Barney" Graham.
A committal service conducted by Rev. Paul L. Larson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, in First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019