William "Buck" Dials
Ashland - William "Buck" Dials, 71, of Ashland, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at his home. Born January 10, 1948 in Shelby, Ohio he was the son of Foster Lee and Eileen Pearl (Sheriff) Dials.
Buck was a graduate of Lucas High School and retired from ODOT where he worked in the maintenance garage. He was a member of the Mansfield Moose Lodge where he was recognized as a Pilgrim of the Order, was an International Sports Director and Ohio Sports Director. Buck was an ASA Umpire for both men's and woman's softball and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan. He always woke up happy and ready for the day and was the cook for all the big family gatherings. He enjoyed golfing and fishing but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren. They thought his homemade milkshakes were the greatest.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Cessna whom he met in 1990 and married September 1, 2000; his children, Billy Dials, Kim Allen and Rebecca Baumberger, Deniell (Keith) Schaffer and Darcy (Dan) Jereb; a brother, Foster Dials; and numerous grandchildren and other family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Carol, Linda and Tim.
A Gathering for family and friends will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Avenue, Ashland. Memorial contributions may be made to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, Illinois 60539-1100.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019