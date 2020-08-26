1/
William E. Frazier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. Frazier

Ponce Inlet, FL - Bill Frazier, 82, died August 20, 2020 in Ormond Beach, Florida.

He grew up in Fredericktown, where he was an outstanding four sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball and track). He attended and graduated from Muskingum College, there earning Hall of Fame honors for starring in three varsity sports. He coached football at Barnesville, Bellville, Clear Fork, and Mansfield Malabar high schools, finishing his career as superintendent of schools in Garrettsville, Ohio.

Bill is survived by his wife Pattie, daughters Ronnie Goss, Kara Peace (Dan), and Jami Hudak (Steve), seven grandchildren, and brothers Tom (Becky) of Concord, OH and Chuck (Lynn) of Gainesville, FL. Condolences or memorable moments may be sent to frazier@ufl.edu or beckyfrazier@msn.com.

Contributions "in memory of Bill Frazier" may be made to senior scholarships at The Clear Fork Valley Foundation, P.O. Box 533, Bellville, OH 44813 (also https://cfvf.org/contribute/) or to the Fredericktown FHS Alumni Scholarship Fund, Knox County Foundation, P.O. Box 309, Mt. Vernon, OH 43050-0309.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved