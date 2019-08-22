Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
William E. "Bill" Schwartz


1937 - 2019
William E. "Bill" Schwartz Obituary
William "Bill" E. Schwartz

Ontario - William "Bill" E. Schwartz, 82, of Ontario, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born May 31, 1937, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Jack and Evelyn (Schaus) Schwartz.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors after 41 years of service. Bill was a faithful member of First English Lutheran Church where he was a vital part of their volunteer workforce. He served as a volunteer firefighter with Springfield Township for many years. He was a member of Venus Lodge #152, F. & A.M.

Bill was devoted to his family and loved spoiling his grandchildren every chance he could get. Being with all of them is what brought him the most joy in his life. He liked to help others and never said "no" to anyone. He was much more comfortable giving than receiving. Wherever he was needed, Bill was there to answer the call. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, fixing and building anything and everything he could find.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Hink Schwartz; two sons, Gregory (Susan) Schwartz and Alan (Daria) Schwartz; two daughters, Christine (Tom) Mills and Cheryl (Joe) Riethman; nine grandchildren, Zach Mills, Derek (Lauren) Mills, Sam (Sterling) Riethman, Anna Riethman, William Riethman, Mallory Schwartz (fiancée, Kyle), Cameron Schwartz, Jasper Schwartz and Aurelia Schwartz; and three great-grandsons, Greyson Mills, Luke Mills and Griffin Riethman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Schwartz.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Nate Meiers will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to First English Lutheran Church.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
