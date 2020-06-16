William E. "Bill" Stewart
William "Bill" E. Stewart

Shelby - William "Bill" E. Stewart, age 63, passed away Saturday evening, June 13, 2020, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born December 7, 1956, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Robert and Corena (Mabry) Stewart.

Bill graduated from Madison High School with the Class of 1975. He was a truck driver most of his life and had also been a Crawford County deputy sheriff for 8 years. Bill was feisty and energetic and enjoyed playing pool, entering many tournaments over his lifetime.

He is survived by a daughter, Stacy (Aaron) Holt of Ashland; son, Brandon (Tiffany) Stewart of Ridgecrest, CA; five grandchildren, Blake, Addisen and Brynn Holt and Gage and Kayley Stewart; a brother, Bob (Maryjo) Stewart of Mansfield; a sister, Becky (David) Rose of Lucas; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Deb Neeley of Shelby.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
