William E. "Bill" Stoner



Lexington - Bill Stoner was more than a coach and teacher; he was in the profession of using integrity and sportsmanship to transform young athletes into men. A father figure to many, he led with compassion, and when he saw a need, Bill "didn't know how to say 'no'."



Bill passed into the Lord's care Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 86.



Born January 20, 1933 in Massillon to Everett and Mary (Boing) Stoner, he was graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1951. He earned his BA in Education from the College of Wooster, where he was inducted to the Athletic Hall of Fame, earning nine athletic letters in football, basketball and baseball. He earned his Master's Degree in Education from Kent State University.



His career in education started in the new consolidation school of Waynedale High School, Apple Creek, in 1955, where he taught and coached ten years.



In 1965 he accepted a position with Lexington Local Schools. In the following 25 years, Bill coached football, wrestling, and track, served as athletic director, teacher, and driving instructor to generations of Lexington students. Bill was proud how well the Lexington Athletic program developed, and how the Boosters saw a vision for better facilities for the athletes. During his tenure, Lexington athletics, and a stadium with lights, came to full bloom.



A member of Christ Lutheran Church, Bill taught Sunday school and served on church council.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years Marge (McQueen) Stoner; their children Bruce (Marsha) Stoner of Springfield, Karen Freeman of Mansfield, Keith (Lisa) Stoner of Mansfield, and Cyndi (Chris) Pastor of Simsbury, CT; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a sister Shirley Widing of Massillon.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law Bill Freeman; a grandson Michael Freeman; and a sister Wanda Schubert.



The Stoner family will receive guests Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Celebrant Dave Roberts will speak. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory to the Lexington Athletic Department may be made at the funeral home.



Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stoner family.