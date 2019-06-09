|
William Emory Vaughn, Jr.
Lexington - William Emory Vaughn, Jr., 81, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Arbors of Mifflin. Born September 1, 1937 in Mansfield, he was the son of William E. Vaughn, Sr. and Catherine (Weigand) Vaughn.
William, who was often referred to as Willie by his friends, and Big by his family, was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High where he was active in many sports. He also was a four year veteran of the United States Marine Corp earning the rank of Corporal. He worked for Mansfield Flooring and then Mansfield Cement Flooring where he owned and operated a pump truck. William was known to be very funny and was a great story teller as well as story writer. He loved to be outdoors whether it was riding a motorcycle, golfing or fishing, and he once competed and won at the Senior Olympics and loved traveling especially to the mountains out West. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone he met. William was a great father and grandfather and loved having fun with his family.
He is survived by his wife and partner, Anne Vaughn of Mansfield; his children, Vicki (John) Eberle of Columbus, Mark (Cheri) Gaul of Mansfield, Sonya (Joseph) Abdalla of North Carolina and Jaime (Scottie) Miller of North Carolina; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Trevor) Cooke, John Eberle, Jr., Allison (Andrew) Brinkmeyer, Luke (Rachel) Gaul, Jordan (Ben) Radojcsics, Noah Abdalla, Hunter Abdalla, Garrett Abdalla, Luke Miller and Ethan Miller; his great grandchildren, Cameron, Andrew, Michael, Brady, Parker, Cooper, Ethan, Jonas and Milo; and his niece, Susie Starostka of California.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Martha Vaughn and six brothers and sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of William Emory Vaughn, Jr.
Published in the News Journal on June 9, 2019