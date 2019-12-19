Services
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Eugene "Bill" Hacker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Eugene "Bill" Hacker Obituary
William "Bill" Eugene Hacker

William "Bill" Eugene Hacker, 73, passed away while in the care of Astoria Place in Cambridge on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Bill was born in Norfolk, Virginia on August 17, 1946 to Francis "Frank" and Dorothy (Jenner) Hacker. He was an amateur photographer and worked as a machine operator for a number of years at Amco. Bill enjoyed spending his time with his family; he also played softball in various leagues over the years, fished as often as he could, and was a huge Cleveland sports fan. He also had a fondness for tigers.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Esther Burson Lytle Hacker, whom he married on May 22nd, 1998, his sons, Christopher (Jennifer) Hacker and Greg (Dawn) Hacker, his step-children, Leonard (Shirley) Lytle and Natilee (Brian) Campbell, his grandchildren, Daniel Lytle, Tristan Hacker, Logan Hacker, Katelyn Hacker, and Tyler Hacker, his great-granddaughter, River Shay Lytle, his siblings, Steve (Joan) Hacker, Teresa (Gary) Dunmire, Jim Hacker, Sheila (Don) Snyder, Pam (Matt) Sauls, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother, Terry Hacker, and his sister Karen Cameron.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Bill at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Sunday, December 22 from 12 to 1PM. Services will begin at 1PM with Pastor Larry Wolford officiating services. A care-filled cremation will follow, and a celebration of life for Bill will be held in Galion, Ohio at a later date.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -