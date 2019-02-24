William F. Crummey



Lexington - William F. Crummey went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 88.



He was born September 6, 1930 in Deerfield, New Hampshire to parents James & Mabel (Donnelly) Crummey. After High School he proudly served his country by joining the US Army. He served three years in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Corporal.



On May 16, 1953 he married Joanne F. Tuttle with whom he celebrated 65 years.



William worked for Joyce Buick as a mechanic for 20 years, later owning Crummey's Auto Repair.



He was a member of Resurrection Parish. He was also a member of the Earl D. McVey Post #16 American Legion. In spare time, he took pleasure in woodworking, bike riding and playing tennis.



He is survived by his loving wife Joanne Crummey of Lexington; daughters Diane Jackson of Mansfield and Mary Suzanne (Alan) Rehbein of Bellville; sons Tim (Laura) Crummey and Bill Crummey of Bellville; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by son Michael Crummey in 2011 and siblings Rita Scribner, John Crummey and Eileen Sorensen.



The Crummey family will receive friends Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial in honor of William's life will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Resurrection Parish at 11 a.m. Father Nick Weibl Celebrant. Military honors by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will follow on the grounds of the church. Interment in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery will be at a later date.



Contributions in William's memory to Troy Township Rescue Squad or the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail may be made at the funeral home.



Published in the News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019