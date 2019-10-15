|
William "Bill" Faulkner
Mansfield - William "Bill" Faulkner, 83, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday evening, October 12, 2019, at the OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on November 28, 1935.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was very gracious and adored his family. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1956 where he met the love of his life, Dianne Daisley. He married her on September 13, 1958 and they celebrated 61 wonderful years. In his younger years, Bill was an avid golfer. He enjoyed baseball and coaching his three sons in the Southwest Little League. He loved fishing and looked forward to many boat trips with his friends. Bill retired in 1996 from Ohio Edison where he worked for 30 years as a Sub Station Technician. Upon retirement, he gained a hobby and love for woodworking making many birdhouses. In his later years, he was a board member of the Sterkel Baseball Complex where he helped to maintain the fields for 20 years.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his three sons, Steve (Lynn) Faulkner, Mike (Danielie) Faulkner and Chip Faulkner; grandchildren, Steven Monje, Lindsay (Ambarish) Patel, Nikki Faulkner, Cameron (Winifred) Faulkner and Trey Faulkner; great-grandson, Nirmaan Patel; sister-in-law, Suzanne Stevens; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sterkel Youth Little League. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019