Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
William G. Waits Obituary
William G. Waits

Bellville - William G. Waits, passed away Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019, in his son's Bellville home surrounded by his family. He was 76.

The Waits family will receive friends Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. A memorial service honoring Bill's life will follow at 6 pm. Chaplain Dallas Waggle will officiate.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bill's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
