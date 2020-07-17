William Hopkins
Crestline - William Hopkins, 93, of Crestline, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born April 30, 1927 in Shelbiana, Kentucky, he was the son of Jerry and Sadie (Rowe) Hopkins. He was preceded in death by his second wife of 36 years, Virginia on June 6, 2020.
A hard worker, William retired as a foreman for the City of Mansfield following 32 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking and remodeling houses, gardening, flowers, reading, whistling and singing ditties. William also enjoyed being around children and babies but especially enjoyed being around his family.
He is survived by his children, Gerald (Cheryl) Hopkins, Joey (Kathleen) Hopkins, Darrell Hopkins, Marsha Henderson, Penny Gardiner, Brian Wonder, Lucas Wonder and Joyce Robertson; a special niece, Barb Fairchild; 15 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren; sisters, Florene Adkins, Rosa Hopkins and Geraldine Thacker; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 25 years, Maxine; sisters, Massie and Creasie; and brothers, George, Basil, Moses and Elias.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice nurses and aides that took such good care of William.
Friends may call from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Matthew Pond. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
