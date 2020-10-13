William J. Bohr
Mansfield - William J. Bohr, 77, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital. He was born January 14, 1943, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to the late Delmar Francis and Bernadine Mary (Coyne) Bohr.
Bill loved life and people. He always took the time to talk to you. His greatest accomplishment was returning to the church, conquering his addiction to alcohol and quitting smoking. He will be missed by so many people. Bill enjoyed driving around in his Chevy Camaro, talking, telling and hearing jokes, and golfing.
He had a long career in retail starting in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which explains his love for the Packers, and he retired in Mansfield, Ohio. Bill and Myrna are current owners of Apple A Day Health Food Store on Lexington Avenue. Even though Bill was not an active employee, everyone always asked "Where's Bill?"!
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Myrna Steffen Bohr; daughter, Lori (Thad) Philpott and Amy Murdock (fiancé, Tim Deeter); three cherished grandsons, Andrew Philpott, Austin and Jack Murdock; sisters, Jayne (Glen) Hofer and Susan Shearer; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; as well as family friend, Betty Perez. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Anthony William Bohr.
God granted you a wonderful life Bill and we will miss you so much. Your spirit will always remain on the plains of South Dakota, the land that you so loved, and where you loved to chase pheasants.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday during visitation. A memorial mass will be recited on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or Harmony House.
