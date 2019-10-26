|
|
William "Bill" J. Buckley Sr.
Mansfield - William "Bill" J. Buckley Sr., 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at OhioHealth MedCentral Hospital. He was born in Mansfield on July 12, 1942, to the late Joseph and LaDonna (Schaefer) Buckley.
Bill was a great man who was honest and truthful. Being full of love and laughter, he left an unforgettable imprint on the hearts of everyone he encountered, especially with his kids and grandchildren that he raised. He held a special place in his heart for his family. Bill liked to joke around and have fun and could always be found whistling or singing. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and vacationing to Florida and Vegas. Bill proudly served in the Air Force for four years. He had worked at Mansfield Tire and Rubber, The Westinghouse, Tappans and had owned his own business, Bucks Greystone Lounge, where he had retired from in 2008.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Buckley; two sons, William J. Buckley II and Christopher Johnathan Buckley; four grandchildren, Ashley N. Buckley, William J. Buckley III, Alexis N. Huffman and Christopher J. Buckley; two great-grandchildren, Brenna and Killian Keller; sister, Diana (David) Doerr; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Burial will be held at a later date in the Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019