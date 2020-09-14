William "Bill" J. Clark
Mansfield - William "Bill" J. Clark, a long time resident of Mansfield and Marblehead, Ohio, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake. He was born on September 15, 1943, in Martins Ferry, Ohio and grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia. Bill graduated from Fairmont West Senior High School in 1961. Following his graduation, Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He owned and operated ProCare Vision Center in Mansfield for 20 years. Bill enjoyed cruises with his family and friends, old TV westerns, and spending winters in Florida. He was also a compulsive remodeler. He is survived by: his wife of 42 years, Sue Clark; his daughter, Emily Clark Zachman (Stephen); two grandchildren, Lily, and Clark; his brother Jan Clark (Erna), his nephew, Adam Clark (Autumn), and by his niece Katie Clark Michel (Brad). He was preceded in death by: his parents Lafe and Ruth Clark, his sister Emily Morris (Don), and by his niece Amy Morris. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Research Foundation at: https://give.ccf.org/fundraiser/2906088