|
|
William J. Hatheway
Reynoldsburg - William J. Hatheway, 70, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at his home. He was born April 17, 1949, in Frankfort, Michigan, to the late Elnathan Stewart and Genevieve Ada (Elmer) Hatheway.
Bill was an accomplished and well known musician and singer, playing the trumpet, and several other instruments as well, but his main instrument was bass guitar. His prolific music career spanned many years beginning with his first band: the Wesley Allyn Quintet. He was also a member of many area groups including: Axis, Mark III, Back on Earth, Fury, Deja Vu, the Ohio Express, and Just Friends. He was a mainstay in the music world of Mansfield. Bill had a longstanding career in radio broadcasting both locally and in multiple states. He was the owner of Creative Music store.
He was known by most people not only as a great musician but as a wonderful father and very giving man. A very special memory he blessed his children with was singing at their weddings and graduations. It is a treasure they will never forget. He loved to entertain others, both with his music and his wonderful cooking. He was an amateur baker and you could never leave his house without his famous Christmas cookies. Bill always wanted to make everyone feel special and was a friend to everyone. He was willing to lend a hand to someone in need, even if he just met them. Bill had a charismatic way of putting others at ease and was a wonderful listener.
Bill is survived by his son, Bryan (Beth) Hatheway of Mansfield; their daughters Lindsey and Grace Youngs; Bryan's mother Diane (Tim) Lee-Smith; Bill's daughter Whitney Hatheway of Columbus; her mother Joan Hatheway; daughters Shannon (Lincoln) Smith and family; Adrienne (Chad) Richardson and daughter; Bill's sister, Eva (Mike) Harp of Georgia; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his many musician friends/family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019