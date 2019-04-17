Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Mansfield Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for William Vipperman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Jefferson Vipperman


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Jefferson Vipperman Obituary
William Jefferson Vipperman

Ontario - William Jefferson Vipperman, of Ontario, passed away at The Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 97. He is now resting peacefully in Heaven. He was born June 13, 1921, in Sharonville, Kentucky, one of ten children of the late Hobert and Rosa Lee (Hatfield) Vipperman.

William was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. He was employed at Levine Carpet for many years. He was a lifelong member of Stewart Road Church of God where he taught Sunday school for many years. William loved birthday parties—especially his own—and growing up in a large family certainly gave him many opportunities to celebrate. He most enjoyed being a part of the many family gatherings held at every available opportunity. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and rarely missed watching a game.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gypsie Helen Roberts Vipperman; children, Larry E. (Trellene) Vipperman of Mansfield, Pamela E. (Bob) Vipperman Brown of Lexington, Douglas A. Vipperman of Butler and Cheryl L. Vipperman of Mansfield; eleven grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters, Mary Jane Vipperman Scott of Ontario, Erma Jean Vipperman Blevins of Charleston, WV, Geneva Vipperman Eastridge and Brenda Joyce (Garland) Vipperman Hunt, both of Ontario; two brothers, Stitzner (Mona) Vipperman of Ontario and Robert (Vernie) Vipperman of Blacksburg, SC; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Taylor Vipperman and Jay Howard Vipperman; and sister, Midge Vipperman Ramella.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Vipperman officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail at Mansfield Memorial Park immediately following the graveside service conducted by Pastor Bob Duncan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stewart Road Church of God.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now