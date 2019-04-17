|
|
William Jefferson Vipperman
Ontario - William Jefferson Vipperman, of Ontario, passed away at The Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 97. He is now resting peacefully in Heaven. He was born June 13, 1921, in Sharonville, Kentucky, one of ten children of the late Hobert and Rosa Lee (Hatfield) Vipperman.
William was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. He was employed at Levine Carpet for many years. He was a lifelong member of Stewart Road Church of God where he taught Sunday school for many years. William loved birthday parties—especially his own—and growing up in a large family certainly gave him many opportunities to celebrate. He most enjoyed being a part of the many family gatherings held at every available opportunity. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and rarely missed watching a game.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gypsie Helen Roberts Vipperman; children, Larry E. (Trellene) Vipperman of Mansfield, Pamela E. (Bob) Vipperman Brown of Lexington, Douglas A. Vipperman of Butler and Cheryl L. Vipperman of Mansfield; eleven grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters, Mary Jane Vipperman Scott of Ontario, Erma Jean Vipperman Blevins of Charleston, WV, Geneva Vipperman Eastridge and Brenda Joyce (Garland) Vipperman Hunt, both of Ontario; two brothers, Stitzner (Mona) Vipperman of Ontario and Robert (Vernie) Vipperman of Blacksburg, SC; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Taylor Vipperman and Jay Howard Vipperman; and sister, Midge Vipperman Ramella.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Vipperman officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail at Mansfield Memorial Park immediately following the graveside service conducted by Pastor Bob Duncan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stewart Road Church of God.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019