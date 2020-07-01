William "Glen" Kiger
Mansfield - William "Glen" Kiger passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was a young 92.
Glen was born September 17, 1927 in Holbrook, PA the son of the late John and Hazel (Morris) Kiger.
After high school, and as soon as Glen was of legal age, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Japan during the post WWII occupancy and his regiment worked tirelessly mapping Korea. Glen often talked about being stationed very near General McArthur's headquarters, but never got the opportunity to meet him personally.
On December 27, 1949 he married Phyllis Jean Robey with whom he raised a family of three children and was blessed to be wed to for 70 years.
A gifted salesman, he worked for Penn Line Service, Goodale Auto and Truck Parts, Warren Turf and Shafer Valve. He was proud to have completed the Dale Carnegie Leadership Training and implemented his skills in everyday work.
Dedicated to the Lord, Glen was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church for over 50 years serving as an elder and in other leadership roles. A ferocious reader, Glen believed that God's pleasure was in reading the Word each and every day. In addition to his Bible, Glen read hundreds of books and craved reading at least a book or several a week.
He enjoyed camping, kids and grandkids in tow on the next adventure. Some of the fondest memories shared were camping and tubing at Mohican. He and Jean traveled extensively enjoying Hawaii, London, Paris, California and Arizona. Glen was also a primo party planner, putting together little gatherings for his family and their friends.
Most of all, Glen was a people person. He practically interrogated folks with a great desire to get to know them personally. He never missed an opportunity to share with others the love of our Lord and to tell them about Jesus our Savior.
He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis Jean Kiger, a brother Ron (Gaila) Kiger of Westerville; children Terri and Jerry Buettner of West Bend, WI, Toni and Dave Clapper of Atherton, CA and William Todd and Stephanie Kiger of Lexington, grandchildren Benjamin (Leigh Ann) Harrington, Bethany Joy Harrington, Jonathon (Stacy) Buettner, Michael (Kylie) Clapper, Lauren Teel, Nathan (Jessica) Kiger, Sarah (Jason) Whitesel, Luke (Erica) Kiger and Julia (Adam) Shonkwiler; great grandchildren Connor, Addison, Payge, Chayse, Addyson, Raiden, Cali, Jordyn, Willow (on the way), Ella, Finley, David, Daniel, Samuel, Noah, Lucas and Abigail; and extended family and friends in Christ.
In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by brothers Dean Kiger and Lawrence Kiger and a great grandson Shayne Clapper.
Friends may call Friday, July 3, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm in Westwood Alliance Church, 396 Willowood Dr. East, Ontario. Guests are encouraged to bring a mask and maintain social distance for the protection of the family and other guests. Pastors Luke Miller and Doyle Peyton will officiate. Burial with military honors conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
Donations in honor of Glen may be made to Westwood Alliance's Great Commission Fund.
