Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
William L. "Boney" "Bill" Bonecutter


1935 - 2019
Ontario - William L. "Bill" "Boney" Bonecutter, age 83, of Ontario, passed away Thursday evening, September 19, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born November 22, 1935, in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Serge S. and Nellie J. (Anderson) Bonecutter.

Bill was a veteran of the US Marine Corps serving during the Korean War. He retired from General Motors after 28 years of service. He was a member of Shelby American Legion Post #326, Shelby Owls, Ashland Masonic Lodge #151 F. & A.M. and Al Koran Shrine. Bill married Grenda Wolfe and they created a wonderful love story. He adored his daughters and enjoyed every moment spent with his family, but especially treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren. Bill absolutely loved golf and enjoyed bowling and fishing on Lake Erie.

He is survived by his wife, Grenda Bonecutter; five daughters, Shawn Marie Kendall (Don Vielbig); Marty Sue (David) Marsh, Wendy Kay Greshner, Sonya Lea Carpenter and Tracey Lee Clark; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Ammons; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Drew Troxel and brother, S. Arlen Bonecutter.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

Published in the News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
