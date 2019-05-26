|
|
William L. Yarnell
Lucas - William L. Yarnell, 91, of Lucas died at his home on Friday, May 24, 2019 after a six-month illness. He was born September 27, 1927 in Mansfield and was the son of the late Holly and Mary (Etzwiler) Yarnell. Mr. Yarnell lived in the Lucas area most of his life and attended the Lucas schools. He was a retired driver for Dearman Transportation in Mansfield for 42 years. Mr. Yarnell also hauled livestock for area farmers and was a Lucas schoolbus driver. He loved being outdoors and collecting antique John Deere and Farmall tractors.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen M. (Bonnell) Yarnell, whom he married Nov. 25, 1948; two children: William (Donna Peterman) Yarnell of Lucas, and Vicki Bilger of Loudonville; four grandchildren: Carrie Hett, Matthew Yarnell, Misty (Joe Slagle) Bilger, and Benjamin (Tanya) Bilger; seven great-grandchildren: Kalie (Zack) Mellor, Kyle (Katelyn) Mellor, Cody (Alyssa) Ward, Alyssa Hett, Bella Hett, Devon (Grant) Stevison, and Cody (Becca) Butler; nine great-great-grandchildren: Braxtyn "Jake" Kirk, Jordyn Ward, Kenleigh Mellor, Hadley Butler, Owen Butler, Ryan Butler, Grant Stevison, Raygan Stevison, and Collins Stevison; and two sisters: Caroline (Bernie) Harvey of Mansfield and Nita Mowery of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother: Holly and Olive Yarnell; his mother and stepfather: Mary and Jim Hindman; a brother: Clarence "Cocky" Milligan; and a sister: Rita Lincoln.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 31, at LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, LOUDONVILLE with Rev. Bernard Harvey, his brother-in-law, officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Perrysville. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM in Lindsey Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Road #3, Mt. Vernon, OH 43050 or the Ashland County Cancer Assoc., 1011 E. Main St., Ste. B, Ashland, OH 44805. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com.
Published in the News Journal on May 26, 2019