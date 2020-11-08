William Lloyd "Bill" Elrod
Ontario - William Lloyd "Bill" Elrod passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from his Ontario home. He was 84.
Born August 30, 1936 in New Matamoras, OH to parents William Lloyd and Dorothy Eloise (White) Kemp. He served four years with the US Air Force and then worked over 40 years with General Motors as a journeyman in welder maintenance and taught robotics. Bill was a lieutenant with the Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.
He enjoyed working in his yard and could fix anything. He was a selfless person and had a great sense of humor. He was a proud father and grandfather. He had a special bond with his three younger sisters and would talk with them almost every day. He enjoyed going to breakfast weekly and exercising with his retired General Motors friends.
Described as a well-loved and wonderful family man, he is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (Kilgore) Elrod, whom he married January 5, 1962; their children Gwen (Stephen) Androw of Plain City and Tom (Daisy) Elrod of Marysville; grandchildren David (Erin) Elrod, Madison Androw and Cameron Androw; siblings Donna Jean Amos, Sandy Ewing, and Judy Wiggins; many beloved nieces and nephews, in-laws, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his stepfather Alf Kemp.
Private graveside services will be held in Bellville Cemetery.
Bill's family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the kind and attentive staff of Avita Home Healthcare and hospice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Avita Hospice may be mailed to the funeral home: Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44903.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Elrod family. Share a message of support with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com