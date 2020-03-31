|
|
William Marrable, Jr.
Mansfield - William "KoKo" Marrable, Jr., 69, transitioned this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.
William was born on Friday, September 8, 1950 to the late William Marrable, Sr. and Mary Jo (Cain) Marrable Davis in Detroit, Michigan and lived in Mansfield the past 37 years. William was a member of the Mackenzie High School graduating class of 1968. After graduation he was employed by General Motors being transferred to Mansfield's GM Plant in 1983, retiring in 2006 after 37 years of service. William was a life member of the NAACP. He was a very talented singer and once built a car. Aside from spending time with his family, William had 2 passions in life: playing his guitar and golfing. On May 6, 2007 at the Woodridge Woods Golf Course William accomplished every golfers dream of a hole-in-one.
William is survived by his wife: Valaria Diana; 3 daughters: Monique Marrable, Brandon, Florida; Danez (Atheseus) Marrable Lockhart, Apopka, Florida; Alisha (Roger) Marrable-Kinyua, Lenexa, Kansas; godson: Jordan (Jessica) Clark, Mansfield; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister: Dorothy Willis, Oak Park, Michigan.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his grandson, DaJuan William Marrable, and 2 siblings, Mary Carol and Lester Carl Marrable.
Friends may call at the chapel of Williams Funeral Services on Friday, from 2:30p.m.- 6:00p.m. The family will not be present. Social distancing and event limitation protocol will be enforced. A private funeral service and interment will be conducted in Detroit by the Husband Family Funeral Home of Westland, Michigan.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020