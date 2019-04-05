|
William Mottayaw
Mansfield - William Edwin Mottayaw, age 85, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in OhioHealth Shelby Hospital surrounded by his family.
Bill was born August 26, 1933 in Mansfield to parents William O. & Rosella M. (Luikart) Mottayaw and graduated from Madison High School. A young lady named Janet Russell caught his eye when her family moved onto his father's farm and the pair married on July 15, 1956. Bill worked with Tappan as a press operator for over 42 years until retiring.
Bill was a gifted builder. He enjoyed woodworking and built his own house and 5+ houses for family members. If you needed something done, Bill was the first one there to do it. He was outgoing and also enjoyed golfing. Bill was a lifelong Ohio sports fan, and was an even bigger supporter of his grandkids and great-grandkids and attended thousands of their sporting events.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Janet Mottayaw of Mansfield; children: Chris Mottayaw of Columbus, Craig (Denette) Mottayaw of Bellville, and Carl (Jorja) Mottayaw of Bellefontaine; grandchildren Josh (Amanda) Mottayaw, Daniel (Erin) Mottayaw, Becca (Aaron) Bagley, and Brooke Irvine; great-grandchildren Brylyn, Tatum, Harper, Kyla, Kayden, and one on the way; and sisters Bonnie Hammond and Joyce Alt; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A graveside service will be held 2pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Franklin Church Cemetery officiated by Celebrant Jerry Wilson. His family hopes you will join them in wearing OSU sportswear in Bill's memory.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 5, 2019