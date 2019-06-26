|
William Ora Barnes
Mansfield - William Ora Barnes aka "Bongo" born March 1, 1938 passed away on June 22, 2019 after an extended illness with his family at his side.
Born in Mansfield to Alvin Joseph Barnes and Marie Sauder he was raised by Marie and his stepfather Glenn Faulk. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High school in 1956 and attended The Ohio State University.
Bill often reflected on the wonderful years he spent as a salesman at McCready Furniture where they treated him like family and then later at Washington's Carpet One. He spent his youth engulfed in the world of sports where his colorful life included a State open league championship in 1975 with his Plaza 76 teammates as well as a number 4 U.S. ranking. He was inducted into the 1st class of the Mansfield softball hall of fame. After retiring softball he loved playing golf with all his life long friends . In later years he enjoyed music, His canines Molly and Rosie and spending time with his wife Mary. The things that were most dear to him were the relationships and memories of times spent with his family and friends. Bill is survived by his wife Mary Modica, daughter Karla (Ron) Chapan, Thousand Oaks, CA, sister Jodie (Tim) Schmidt Sylvania,Ohio and their sons Adam and Pete. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather Marie and Glen Fulk, his Daughter Debra Schokatz, and granddaughter Kelsey Michelle Barnes Myking. A celebration of his life will be held at Amvets Post 26, 1100 W. 4th St, Mansfield Ohio on Thursday June 27 at 3pm.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Scott Rinesmith at Gastrointestinal Associates of Lima for almost 15 years of excellent loving care and the wonderful Angela Novy Md of Ashland Endocrinology.
Published in the News Journal on June 26, 2019