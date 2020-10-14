William P. Rickert
Mansfield - William P. Rickert, 89, of Mansfield, passed away at Galion Pointe on Monday, October 12, 2020.
William was born on October 11, 1931 in Mansfield, Ohio, and he was the son of Paul and Catherine Rickert. William was a graduate of St. Peter's Catholic School where he learned to play ping pong and the violin. He retired after 32 years of dedicated service with Tappan. After retirement, William drove a school bus for 10 years with Madison Comprehensive Schools. A proud Korean War Veteran, William served in the United States Army. A great volunteer and giver of his time, William was always willing to help lend a hand at Madison concession stands and at St. Mary's.
A loyal husband, Norma and William were blessed with 70 wonderful years of marriage together. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a sports enthusiast who loved a good ball game and found enjoyment cheering for the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns and Notre Dame Football. But his favorite athletes to cheer for were his grandchildren who he faithfully and enthusiastically cheered as they played. He never missed a Mudhen baseball game. He loved the outdoors and found it relaxing spending time at his camper and on his boat fishing at Lake Erie. William enjoyed bowling with his friends at the Knights of Columbus, and playing cards with friends and family.
William was one of a kind. His main goal was to make everyone around him happy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma (Long) Rickert; his sons, Rodney (Deborah) Rickert and Douglas (Heather Howe) Rickert; his grandchildren, Rod Rickert Jr., Amanda Rickert, Angela Ray, Michelle Rickert Melgar, Matthew (Laura) Rickert, Brock Rickert, Olivia Rickert, and Cal Rickert; and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Dorothy Prosser and Marge Bemiller; and a grandson-in-law, Logan Melgar.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St. Services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. William will be laid to rest at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. William had a great love of Madison schools and freely gave his time, so please make memorial contributions to the Madison Athletic Department in honor of William.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com