William "Bill" Reeves



Mansfield - William "Bill" Reeves went to be with the Lord Thursday evening, April 4, 2019 in Long Beach Memorial Hospital in California. He was 93.



He was born October 24, 1925 in Covington, Kentucky to parents Hatton & Christine (Holland) Reeves. After he graduated from high school, he went on to obtain his bachelor's degree before beginning his career as a minister.



His life's work of preaching in Spanish began in 1945 when he and his roommate, Wayne Partin, spent the summer in Mexico learning the language before writing and publishing Spanish Biblical materials. He also started a church in Fredericktown before preaching in various locations.



He is survived by children Sharon (Gary) Baker, David (Marie) Reeves, Steve (Sue) Reeves, Dale Reeves, Tim (Laura) Reeves, Mark (Carmen) Reeves, Chris (Cheri) Reeves; 28 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his loving wife Twilah Reeves, whom he married on Christmas Day in 1946, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Sumerlin and brother Hatton Reeves Jr.



The Reeves family will receive friends Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring Bill's life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. Ruben Amador will speak. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.



Published in the News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019