William S. John
Mansfield - John, William S., of Mansfield OH passed away December 12, 2019, at the age of 89. Bill, as he was known by all, was preceded in death by his father, Richard C. John; mother Winona Sharkey John, brother Richard, brother James, and wife Virginia Ruth Snider John. He was survived by sons Richard Tinto of Ft. Dodge IA (Dorothy), and William D. John of Minneapolis MN (Theresa Rohlfing), daughters Kathy McWhorter of Mansfield (Randy) and Wendy O'Donnell of Iowa City, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Bill was born in Piqua OH, 9-10-1930, graduating from Piqua High School in 1948, and graduating from The Ohio State University in 1952. He enlisted in the Army, and served our country until his honorable discharge in 1956. During that time, he married the love of his life, Virginia Ruth Snider, for 47 years until her passing in 2002. Returning from being stationed in Frankfurt Germany, they spent a year in Texas, Michigan, and then Buffalo NY before returning to Mansfield in 1960.
Bill was a contract salesman for Mansfield Glass until the family bought Beier Glass Company in Ft. Dodge IA in 1967. Running the business until they sold it in 1977, and returning to Mansfield, and working again at Mansfield Glass until his retirement. He loved the glass business, and was able to work with his brother Jim in Iowa, as Jim was in the business in Des Moines. He loved working with people, his customers, suppliers, and coworkers were all counted among his friends.
He loved his river cabin on the Muskingum River south of Zanesville. Many years of memory making with friends and family. It was one his favorite places to be. And with the beauty in that area, he picked up a new hobby in digital photography. With computers and digital cameras, he was able to accumulate thousands of shots of beauty outside as well as the thousands of shots of family and friends.
Even more importantly, he was a friend of Bill W's for 39 years. He enjoyed leading, coaching, and helping many many people over the years, as he was helped by them. It was a big part of his life, one that filled his life as much as anything.
The family thanks the many caregivers that eased his pain during his battle with dementia and Alzheimers.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00PM Friday December 20, 2019 at the Grace Episcopal Church, 41 Bowman Street, Mansfield. Rev. Joe L. Ashby will conduct services and military honors will be provided by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019