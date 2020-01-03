|
|
William "Bill" Schuller
William "Bill" Schuller, 86, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on January 2, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1933, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, Shiloh, and Nova, Ohio. Bill loved and spent his life farming. Additionally, Bill worked for General Motors in Mansfield for 37 years as a Tool & Die Supervisor, retiring in 1995. He always enjoyed staying busy and considered work a blessing and he held several odd jobs following his official retirement.
When he wasn't working, Bill enjoyed traveling and flying as a private pilot, as well as doing a variety of woodworking projects. He was a parishioner of New London First Baptist Church for over 60 years, holding many positions with the church. He was active over the years with 4-H, FFA, and the Mansfield area Boy Scouts of America, where he earned the Silver Beaver Award. His greatest sense of pride was his family and spending time with them, no matter what the occasion, brought him the most joy.
He is survived by the love of his life of over 66 years Joan, his 5 sons and their families: Mike (Julie) Schuller of Wakeman, OH, Dave (Karren) Schuller of Claudville, VA, Ted (Kathy) Schuller of Wellington, OH, Ron (Tami) Schuller of Hilliard, OH, and Neil (Andrea) Schuller of Toledo, OH; grandchildren Kevin, Eric, Sarah, Nikki, Shanna, Allison, Lauryn, Austin; 7 great grandchildren, and sister Marie. He is preceded in death by his father Michael, mother Marie, brother Daniel "Red", and grandson Travis Schuller.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 W. Main St. New London, OH. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, at the First Baptist Church, 432 Park Ave., New London, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Baptist Church, New London. The family would like to thank Dr. Ravindra Pawar, Kingston of Ashland, and Pathways Hospice for their care of Bill. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020