Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. "Bill" Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William T. "Bill" Cooper Obituary
William "Bill" T. Cooper

Mansfield - William T. (Bill) Cooper, 88, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019, at The Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Georgetown, Ohio, on February 13, 1931, to Francis (Best) Cooper and Augustus P. Cooper.

Bill was a student at The Ohio State University when he was drafted in May of 1952 and became a proud member of the US Marine Corps. In 1953, he volunteered for Operation Upshot-Knothole at the military's Nevada Test Site and had a nuclear bomb dropped a few miles away from him. Though he and his fellow soldiers were "safely" in foxholes, Bill loved to talk about how the primary shock wave threw him against the back of the trench while the secondary blast wind knocked him forward. He was proud to share his adventures with his grandchildren.

In 1962, Bill moved to Mansfield to become president of National Masonic Provident Insurance Company, and he continued as a broker until his retirement from Cooper Herrick decades later. During those early Mansfield years, Bill was an active member and leader of the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners. After retirement, he became the Director of Dayspring and a greeter at Wappner Funeral Directors, but most of his energy was directed toward the Richland Academy of the Arts. His love of Mansfield led him to become an active participant in the community - the Rotary Club, United Way, the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Merchants, Aviation Club, the Sailing Club, and the Hermits' Club are just a few of the organizations of which he was a member.

Bill's interests were wide and varied - he was an avid Buckeye fan, an incessant reader of military history, an enthusiastic coach of the Woodland Broncos, a Lay Reader at Grace Episcopal Church, and a pilot with his Multi-Engine Certification. But he is probably known best for playing the bagpipes, a pastime that delighted both the community and his neighbors! He helped to found Mansfield's Royal Scots Highlanders in 1974 and later became the first Presidents of The Ohio Scottish Games.

He is survived by his wife, Marianne Green; children, Mark (Mindy) Cooper, Craig (Dianne) Cooper, Kendra (John) Gagné, Leslie Cooper, and Kent (Barbara) Cooper; and grandchildren, Jason (Amy), Madeleine, Colin, Nathan, Maxwell, and Mackenzie. He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to The Good Shepherd, especially nurses Kristin and Liz, and Southern Care Hospice, nurses Chan and Katie for their loving care.

There will be a Celebration of Bill's Life this summer. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -