Williamae Daniel
Ashland - Williamae Daniel, age 63, resident of Ashland, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born December 12, 1955 in Shelby to Delbert Ray and Phyillis Ann (Jarrell) Hicks, she had been a Mansfield resident for many years before moving to Ashland in 2015. She was the Executive Director for Richland County Transit for 38 years before retiring in 2017. Willia had attended the First Apostolic Church of Nankin, OH, and enjoyed reading, coloring and crocheting.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Tony Daniel whom she wed on September 29, 2015; step-daughter Joy (Phil) Johnson of Polk, OH; honorary children Darrel (Jen) Leibolt of Ashland and Jenny (Rick) Jones of Mansfield; step-grandchildren Tierney ( fiancée Isaiah Finley) Johnson of Mansfield, Shaylin Johnson of Polk, OH, Maggie Jones of Mansfield, Sadie Jones of Mansfield; one step-great grandson on the way, Knox Finley; sisters Kathy Price of Mansfield, Sarah (Bruce) Clark of Ashland; one brother Joseph Hicks of Mansfield; nieces Heather (Matt) Smith of Ashland and Elizabeth Clark of Ashland; nephew Ryan (Megan) Turpin of Smithville; numerous special great nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen Richard and Lisa Steele.
Visitation will be held at the First Apostolic Church of Nankin, 817 Township Rd 974, Ashland, OH 44805 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 PM, officiated by Rev. E.M Kelley and Rev. Darrel Leibolt with internment at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Apostolic Church of Nankin.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 8, 2019