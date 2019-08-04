|
|
Willie Feagin, Jr.
Mansfield - Willie FEAGIN, JR., 88, passed this life on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Avita Ontario Hospital.
Mr. Feagin was born on Monday, June 1, 1931 in Andalusia, Alabama and had lived in Mansfield the past 71 years. Shortly after coming to Mansfield Wille who was known to all as "Junior" enlisted in the US Army. When he completed his tour he returned to Mansfield to join his family. He was a former employee of Tappan Company retiring after 28 years of service when the company closed. Junior's family jokes about him being the original "Uber" driver on call for anyone who needed a ride, he also did house painting and worked at the car wash. After he officially retired for the final time Junior spent his days as a daily resident at the Trimble Rd. McDonalds.
Junior is survived by 4 children: Elder Stephanie (Willie) Haley, Mansfield, Willette (Larry) Coleman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Del-Ray (Debbie) Feagin, Columbus, and Mark (Renea) Feagin, Raymond, Missouri; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; uncle Rev. R. D. Feagin, Mansfield, and numerous cousins.
Junior was preceded in death by his mother and step-father Zellie (Feagin) and Justice Stevenson, father Willie Feagin, Sr., wife Mattie (Grier) Feagin, daughter Rita Morales, and 1 great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Oasis of Love Church with Pastor Raymond Cochran, Jr. officiating and Junior's cousin the Rev. Carl Curry of Detroit, Michigan delivering the eulogy. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of the funeral service. A private inurnment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at their home daily from 4-8 till the day of service.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019