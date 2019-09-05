Services
Maddox Memorial Temple Cogic
1148 Walker Lake Road
Mansfield, OH 44906
(419) 747-1793
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Maddox Memorial Church of God in Christ
1148 Walker Lane Road
Mansfield, OH
Willie Oscar (Cooney) Feagin


1934 - 2019
Willie Oscar Feagin (Cooney)

Mansfield - Willie Oscar Feagin (Cooney) was born March 3rd 1934 in Andalusia, Alabama to the late Thomas Feagin and Della Curry; proceeded in death by his brother Herbert Feagin, Hurry Feagin, Marvie D Feagin, Arnavea Feagin, Carl Feagin, Thomas Feagin, Agustus Stewart, Lucius Stewart and sisters Lilly Mae Feagin Blue, Emma Rae Feagin, and Ruby Feagin Miller; and his grandson Ronnie Terrell Feagin. He is survived by his six children Reginald Feagin (Venita), Rhonda Feagin, Renae Price (James), Willie Oscar Feagin Jr (Leslie), Mark Feagin (Twana), Marie Griffin (Mack). The memorial service will be Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 11 am at the Maddox Memorial Church of God in Christ 1148 Walker Lane Road Mansfield, Ohio 45906. The Re-Past will be at Burton Park on Sunset Blvd in Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
