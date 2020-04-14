|
Willis G. Prout
Mansfield - Willis Gregory Prout passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Ohio Health-Mansfield following a long illness which he fought courageously. He was 71.
Willis was born December 13, 1948 in Boston, MA to the late William and Naomi Prout and was raised in Crestline, Ohio, graduating from Crestline High School in 1966.
Willis was a car enthusiast since he was young, and in adulthood, his intuition and expertise helped his Car Lot, Ontario Motors grow into the successful car business it was, spanning 40 years in Richland County. He would often say he felt guilty for going to work because it never felt like work to him and he loved the "art of the deal". He enjoyed what he did and felt blessed every day. The only thing that he loved more than his work was his family. He married the love of his life, Sherri Lee Dye in November of 1969 and was happily married 47 years. She preceded him in 2017. The two enjoyed traveling to car shows, antiquing and craft shows, and always looked forward to visiting his best friend/twin brother, Willie and family out of state for holidays. Willis also enjoyed golf and was an excellent billiards player. He never met a stranger and had a personality and sense of humor that would draw you in and make you feel like you've known him for years. It was not uncommon to hear secondhand accounts of small and large acts of kindness Willis quietly did for others. Willis had a giving heart and often reached out to others who were in need of help.
Willis was a very proud Grandfather who went by "Poppy" and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, as they meant the world to him.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Jennifer (Josh) Hockman of Mansfield, OH and children Jada, Madeline, Holly and Emily. Twin brother William (Rhoda) Prout of Stilwell, KS. Nieces Kim (Eric) Lidgett and children Kassidy, Kaler, Keegan and Kieraly of Overland Park, KS. Kelsey (Eric) Peterson and children Kiley and Chloe of Overland Park, KS. Krista (Nick) Meinheit and children Kaitlin and Logan of Overland Park, KS. Kerry Prout (special friend Riley) of Kansas City, MO. Many special friends and extended family.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents William and Naomi Prout, wife Sherri Prout and son, Ryan Prout.
Special Thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care of Richland County and Ohio Health Hospice for their loving care.
A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline with Pastor Diana Seaman, officiating with the public invited to watch via Facebook live at Facebook.com/Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home-LIVE at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Willis to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Those wishing to share a memory of Willis or to the Prout family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020