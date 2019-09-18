|
Wilma Elizabeth Gregg
Fredericktown - Wilma Elizabeth (Leedy) Gregg of Fredericktown passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the Country Court Nursing Center in Mount Vernon. She was born on December 10, 1923 in Richland County on Bangorville Road, Bellville to the late Leon and Flossie (Leedy) Leedy.
Wilma was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished time spent with her family and enjoyed being surrounded by her family.
Wilma worked for the Tappan Company in the 1940's and contributed to the War effort by being a welder in the drop tank department and later after the war in the enamel department until her marriage to Stanley Gregg on September 29, 1946. After their sons were raised, she worked in the cosmetic department at Lazarus in the Richland Mall. She was a life time member of the Palmyra Church of Christ.
Everyone who knew Wilma has their own experiences and memories to cherish. We ask you to remember them in her memory.
Wilma is survived by her loving husband of nearly 73 years Stanley Gregg; her sons, Mike Gregg of Huron and Randy (Nancy) Gregg of Fredericktown; granddaughter, Michelle Gregg of Bellville; grandson, John Gregg of Bellville; brother, Donley Leedy of Florida; sister, Jeannie Twaddell of Florida; brother, Larry Leedy of Bellville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by an infant son, Gary Gregg; daughter-in-law, Linda (Chew) Leedy; infant brother, Donald Leedy; brothers, Russell and Eldon Leedy; and a brother-in-law, William Twaddel.
At Wilma's request, there will be no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Clear Fork Alliance Church, 1088 OH 97, Bellville, OH 44813 or Palmyra Church of Christ, 21184 Zolman Road, Fredericktown, OH 43019.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019